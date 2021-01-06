Manhunt underway for suspects in deadly hit-and-crash in San Luis Rio Colorado

News

WARNING! Some of the following images contain graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, SONORA (KYMA, KECY) - Police in San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC), Sonora, search for five suspects in a deadly hit-run crash.

Tribuna de San Luis reports the incident happened on 26th Street and Benjamin Flores Avenue on Monday night.

Sources say a 22-year-old died of his injuries after a red Dodge charger struck his Kia Spectra. Police say a taxi driver was also hurt in the crash.

Police say they continue to look for five men responsible for the accident. In the video, the suspects seem disoriented after the crash but flee the incident.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and later died at the hospital.