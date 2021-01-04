Residents can sponsor trees at new park in south county

News

City of San Luis names new park after volunteer program

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - PPEP Tec is an alternative school offering people between the ages of 15-21 the opportunity to advance their education. The program also allows students to learn about construction while obtaining their G.E.D.

One of the requirements of the program is community service. Students learn the benefits of helping their community. Each year, students clean area parks and help nonprofits.

"We're not only just building houses, but we're also supporting our community in service. I know down here we do a lot of work with the Yuma Community Food Bank, as well as veteran programs and a lot of other organizations to help in a number of different capacities." said by Kari Hogan the Deputy CEO for PPEP TEC.

So, when the City of San Luis proclaimed their next park as "PPEP Park" the school decided to reach out for sponsors. The new park is set to be build on Cesar Chavez Boulevard just west of Main Street.

Sponsors are needed to buy trees for the new park. The name of the sponsor will then be placed on a decorative rock at the base of their tree. If you're interested you can email Jesse Lopez the Program Coordinator or call PPEP Tec at 928-920-3631.