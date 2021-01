News

Yuma Fire Department responds to a fire in a home near 13th Street and 8th Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Firefighters extinguished a home fire Monday morning.

Crews were called out to the fire around 10 a.m. on 13th Street and 8th Avenue.

Officials were able to act swiftly and contain the fire to the inside of the home.

First responders on the scene say a dog was trapped inside and was rescued by firefighters. No one was injured.