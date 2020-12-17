Movie theatres and casinos shut down in SLRC as COVID-19 cases climb

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Movie theatres and casinos once again close their doors to the public as COVID-19 cases remain on the rise in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

La Tribuna de San Luis reports casinos and theatres were among the few businesses that continued to follow hygiene and safety protocols after reopening but say the rise in cases prevent people from continuing to practice social distance.

Ricardo Trigo Ramírez, the coordinator of the local Civil Protection unit, says, “At the time we made several tours of the casinos and the cinema, they perfectly complied with hygiene and health measures, even when we asked them to modify their schedule, even more, they did so, but with the increase in cases of infections and deaths, the State Secretary of Health asked them to close.”