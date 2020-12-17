Imperial County gets first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials say it has received its first shipment of COVID-19.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says it has received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Additional shipments are expected to be here in the upcoming weeks.

ICPHD says the first supply will go to people in Phase 1a, per California guidelines.

Phase 1a includes high-risk workers in healthcare settings, first responders, patients, and staff of long-term care facilities.

The vaccine will be distributed this week.

Officials say 475 doses will be going to El Centro Regional Medical Center and 330 to Pioneers Memorial Hospital District.

The remainder of vaccines will be for local Emergency Medical

Technicians (EMTs), paramedics, and public health department vaccinators.

Health officials estimate the vaccines for the general public will be available as early as Spring 2021.



“The COVID-19 vaccine is an important step towards eliminating the surge of COVID-19 and regaining a sense of normalcy in our community,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer.

“While it will be a little while longer before we have enough vaccine available to vaccinate the general public, it’s not too early for everyone who will be eligible to receive the vaccine to begin making plans to get it once it becomes available to them.”