Ibotta partners with Walmart to help families this Thanksgiving

News

App offering customers deal for a good cause



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The shopping app Ibotta, which offers customers discounts and rebates on foods and products, has teamed up with Walmart to help those struggling this Thanksgiving.

All people have to do is use their app to buy selected items to make the perfect Thanksgiving day dinner, and in return, Ibotta will give you 100% cash back on all the items.



Founder and CEO Bryan Leach tells News 11 why he decided to help those in need.

"We figured this was a great year to do this because it's been difficult for a lot of families, many families are grappling with food insecurities and struggling to make ends meet and want to provide for their families. So we decided to reach out and create this meal for a family of five that anyone can get 100% cash back at any Walmart or on Walmart.com."

You can download the Ibotta app on your phone or on your desktop, all users will have to do is follow a few simple steps to get started.