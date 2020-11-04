Skip to Content
Candidates for AZ House and Senate anticipate results

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Election Day in the rear view mirror, candidates for Arizona Senate and House representing District 4 and 13 are anticipating the final count.

As of Wednesday morning, this is where the vote count stands:

State Senator - District 4

Senator Lisa Otondo (D) - 56.7% - 33,936 Votes

Travis Angry (R) - 43.3% - 35,864 votes

State House - District 4

Charlene Fernandez (D) - 39.92% - 33,864 votes

Geraldine Peten (D) - 29.22% - 24,785 votes

Joel John (R) - 30.87% - 26,186 votes

State Representative - District 13

Rep. Tim Dunn (R) - 37.40% - 58,303 votes

Joanne Osborne (R) - 26.77% - 57,319 votes

Mariana Sandoval (D) - 25.83% - 40,259 votes

We will continue to update the vote totals throughout the day, however, the Yuma County Administrator doesn't anticipate a final count until November 13.

Today on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks to the candidates to get their reaction to the results.

