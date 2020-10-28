Gov. Doug Ducey provides $7M for rental assistance

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced $7 million as an expansion available for rental assistance.

In a press release, the governor's office said the funds would help people keep their homes during the pandemic.

In July, Gov. Ducey signed an Executive Order extending a moratorium on residential evictions until October 31, 2020.

“Ensuring Arizonans have safe, reliable housing during this pandemic is critical,” said Governor Ducey. “With today’s funding, we are expanding efforts to keep all Arizonans in their homes and helping ensure rents continue to get paid. We will continue to work with our county, city and community partners to get Arizonans impacted by this pandemic the resources and support they need.”

Ducey says the $2 million will provide tenants seeking relief through the Arizona Department of Housing's Rental Eviction Assistance Program, helping more than 5,500 applicants seeking assistance within the city of Phoenix.



The $5 million will replenish the Rental Property Owner Preservation Fund to ensure property owners with safe and reliable housing for their tenants to prevent pandemic related foreclosures.