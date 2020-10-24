YCSO asks for help finding missing man
Manuel Chee-Sanchez suffers from health issues
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) asks the public's help locating a missing man.
57-year-old Manuel Chee-Sanchez was reported missing around seven Friday night. Chee-Sanchez was last seen in the 3300 block of W. 8th Street.
Chee-Sanchez may be driving a green Nissan Altima with a United States Marine Corp sticker to the left of the license plate on the rear of the car.
Chee-Sanchez suffers from a number of illnesses and uses a device to assist with his speech.
MISSING: Manuel Chee-Sanchez
- 57-years old
- 5’5”
- 155 pounds
- short dark brown hair
- glasses
- 2007 green Nissan Altima
- Arizona license plate AJM4632
- USMC sticker to left of license plate
So far, YCSO's efforts to find Chee-Sanchez have been unsuccssful.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.
