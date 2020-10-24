YCSO asks for help finding missing man

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) asks the public's help locating a missing man.

57-year-old Manuel Chee-Sanchez was reported missing around seven Friday night. Chee-Sanchez was last seen in the 3300 block of W. 8th Street.

Chee-Sanchez may be driving a green Nissan Altima with a United States Marine Corp sticker to the left of the license plate on the rear of the car.

Chee-Sanchez suffers from a number of illnesses and uses a device to assist with his speech.