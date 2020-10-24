Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:36 pm
Published 1:33 pm

YCSO asks for help finding missing man

Untitled design (1)

Manuel Chee-Sanchez suffers from health issues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) asks the public's help locating a missing man.

57-year-old Manuel Chee-Sanchez was reported missing around seven Friday night. Chee-Sanchez was last seen in the 3300 block of W. 8th Street.

Chee-Sanchez may be driving a green Nissan Altima with a United States Marine Corp sticker to the left of the license plate on the rear of the car.

Chee-Sanchez suffers from a number of illnesses and uses a device to assist with his speech.

MISSING: Manuel Chee-Sanchez
  • 57-years old
  • 5’5”
  • 155 pounds
  • short dark brown hair
  • glasses
  • 2007 green Nissan Altima
  • Arizona license plate AJM4632
  • USMC sticker to left of license plate

So far, YCSO's efforts to find Chee-Sanchez have been unsuccssful.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.  You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip. 

Top Stories / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content