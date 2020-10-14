Kyle Rittenhouse won’t face charges in Kenosha shooting

News

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (KYMA, KECY) - A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., will not face charges in his home state, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot both protesters days after police shot Jacob Blake.

The Los Angeles Times reports an investigation determined the gun used in the killing of protesters was purchased and used in Wisconsin. Prosecutors believe there is no evidence Rittenhouse obtained the weapon in Illinois.

Rittenhouse remains in a juvenile detention center in Lake County in Illinois without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha. He will be back in court on Oct. 30 for an extradition hearing.

Defense attorneys say Rittenhouse was simply exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the shooting of Blake.