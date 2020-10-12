Sureño gang member arrested at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened last Thursday evening.

It says a taxi arrived at the checkpoint when one of the passengers showed a permanent resident card. However, one of the agents believed the card belonged to someone else.

The taxi was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

In secondary inspection, agents confirmed the passenger was using another individual's document as his own.

Record checks revealed that the 32-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico is a Sureño gang member with an extensive criminal history.

He is held in federal custody pending criminal prosecution.