Trump willing to take drug test, says Biden should too
"How did he go from there, those horrible performances to where he was 'okay'?"
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Two days before the presidential debates begin, President Donald Trump has mentioned again about the possibility of Joe Biden taking performance-enhancing drugs.
President Trump mentioned the past debates where Joe Biden appeared to perform strongly in some of them, and weak in most of them, bringing the suspicion that Biden could be using some sort of drug to enhance his ability to perform well during those events.
"I'm willing to take a drug test, I think he should too. Because he's had a very uneven- I watched him with some of the, when he was with- debating Pocahontas and Harris, who treated him so badly. But I watched him, and he was out of it. Right? And then I watched him against Bernie Sanders, and he was okay. I mean, he wasn't great, but he wasn't terrible. He was okay. A far cry from the way he- you know what I'm saying. I mean, if you look at some of those debates, I said 'there's no way he can continue, he can't continue.' Then all of a sudden he debated 'Crazy' Bernie Sanders, and you know what, the truth is he was- he was okay. And I said, 'how did he go from there, those horrible performances to where he was 'okay'? And I always joke, but, you know it's true, he was no Winston Churchill in debating, but he was fine. And, people say he was on performance-enhancing drugs. A lot of people have said that, a lot of people have written that."
