President Trump responds about federal taxes claim
"It's fake news. It's totally fake news," says Donald Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump has claimed 'fake news' against the New York Times after publishing a story claiming he only paid $750 dollars in federal taxes.
According to a New York Times report, President Trump only paid $750 dollars in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he became the President of the United States.
The Times also reports that the president avoided paying any income taxes, mostly because he reported significant losses.
"It's fake news. It's totally fake news. Made up. Fake. We went through the same stories, you could've asked me the same questions four years ago. I had to litigate this and talk about it. Totally fake news. Actually, I pay tax. And you'll see that as soon as my tax returns. It is under audit. They have been under audit for a long time. The IRS does not treat me well. They treat me like the tea party, like they treated the tea party, they don't treat me well, they treat me very badly. You have people in the IRS. They treat me very badly, but they are under audit and when they're not I would be proud to show. But that's just fake news. The New York Times tried it, they want to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can. Not only, that's the least of it. I mean, the stories that I read are so fake, they're so phony."
