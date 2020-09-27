President Trump responds about federal taxes claim

News

"It's fake news. It's totally fake news," says Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump has claimed 'fake news' against the New York Times after publishing a story claiming he only paid $750 dollars in federal taxes.

According to a New York Times report, President Trump only paid $750 dollars in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he became the President of the United States.

The Times also reports that the president avoided paying any income taxes, mostly because he reported significant losses.

President Donald J. Trump