President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Trump hails Barrett as "a woman of remarkable intellect and character"

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP, KYMA, KECY) - President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsberg's seat on the Supreme Court.

The move made on Saturday suggests a significant reshaping of the federal judiciary that will echo for a generation.

Republican senators are getting ready to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 3rd election, as they hope to secure conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential change of power.

Trump has stated he had studied Barrett's record closely before making his decision. He made it clear that he wanted to speed up his choice of nominee through the Senate by Election Day to ensure he has a decisive fifth justice on his side.

If confirmed, Judge Barrett will fill the seat left vacant a week ago when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and would become the 115th justice in the nation's history, the fifth woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court, as well as the youngest member at 48, and the Court's sixth Catholic.

Barrett has been a Federal Appeals Court Judge since 2017, when President Trump nominated her to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. President Trump has called Judge Barrett "one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds."

Meanwhile, immediately after the nomination, politicians started weighing in on President Trump’s decision.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey releasing a statement

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted his reaction to the nomination

Vice Presidential Candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris released a statement

