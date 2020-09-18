Angry for Arizona: Meet District 4’s Republican State Senator candidate

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Travis Angry wants Yuma County to know, he's Angry for Arizona.

Angry, a Republican, is running against Democrat Lisa Otondo, for LD-4's next State Senator. He admits his opponent may have a local advantage, but he promises Yuma County, he'll work hard for all his constituents.

He said he's a man of many experiences. Angry believes that makes him relatable to many people. He discusses his varied background in his biography. The book provides insight on his troubled past, his military service, and his battle with cancer.

Originally from Miami, Angry moved to Arizona in 2005.

He lists the economy among his top priorities. He wants to partner with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, also a Republican, to protect the state's water rights, and promote economic growth.

This week Angry visited San Luis to investigate its economy. He said he's in favor of working with a variety of corporations to bring new jobs to the South County.

He said he also puts a high value on education. Both of his parents were teachers. He wants to create a program that empowers families starting from the home to schools.

Angry said he is mindful of the pandemic, but it's not stopping him from traveling around District 4 to hear from those he hopes to represent.

If you want to voice your opinions to the Republican candidate, he's hosting a "meet and greet" next Friday at the Yuma Civic Center.

Angry for Arizona Meet & Greet Friday, September 25, 2020 - 6-9 p.m. Yuma Civic Center Tickets available here

Angry says masks will be mandatory, and social distancing will be encouraged.