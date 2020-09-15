Democratic lawmakers speak out on allegations of forced ‘hysterectomies’ at ICE detention center

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Democratic lawmakers speak on allegations from a whistleblower alleging detained immigrant women were forced to mass hysterectomies while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Georgia.

BBC News said a nurse working at a center that houses immigrants detained by ICE expressed concerns about the high number of hysterectomies performed on Spanish-speaking women at the center.

Sources said the nurse, Dawn Wooten, went from being a "whistleblower to being a target." "I'll be a target anytime", she said, rather than staying a part of what she called an "inhumane" system.

House Democratic Representatives Raquel Terán, Richard Andrade, and Co-Whip Athena Salman had the following to say.

"If substantiated, the whistleblower allegations of mass hysterectomies being forced upon detained immigrant women are a horrifying, totalitarian violation of civil and human rights," said Terán, D-Phoenix. "Forced sterilization of women of color has a gruesome history rooted in eugenics and ethnic cleansing. There is nothing in our Constitution or American values that supports anything like this. There must be criminal and Congressional investigations into this at once."

“This unspeakable act upon women without their knowledge and consent should never be tolerated in the United States," said Rep. Andrade, D-Phoenix. "If proven, ICE leadership should be fired and criminal charges pursued. We are a nation where all women's rights should be protected.”

"ICE has proven time and time again to be a cruel, inhumane agency that targets women, children and the most vulnerable among us," said Salman, D-Tempe. "To now learn that ICE has been alleged to systematically engage in forced sterilization of detained immigrant women of color is yet another example of an administration that has lost all connection to American values and human rights. I echo the calls for full criminal and Congressional investigations."