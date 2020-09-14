President Donald Trump claims poor forest management is to blame for wildfires

News

President Trump takes a stand by siding against climate change as reason for wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, September 14, President Donald Trump has gone against the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in the West Coast fires.

"I don't think science knows, actually," President Trump said at a Monday briefing with officials in McClellan Park, CA. "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump added.

President Trump was confronted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been stating climate change is to blame for the wildfires, and purposefully told Trump that "climate change is real."

Newsom added, "We come from a perspective, humbly, where the science is in, and observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real and that is exacerbating this."

"Please respect -- and I know you do -- the difference of opinion out here as it relates to this fundamental issue on the issue of climate change," Newsom directed at Trump.

Trump and California officials did agree to continue federal assistance with forest management, as it is deemed necessary.

When asked about how much of a role climate change plays in the fires Trump responded, "Well, I think this is more of a management situation. If you look at other countries, if you go to other countries in Europe, Austria, Finland ... they're forest nations. They're in forests and they don't have problems like this."