Police: Yuma couple facing murder charges in toddler’s death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police say a couple has been arrested in connection with the murder of their one and a half-year-old daughter.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they received reports of a child having difficulty breathing Sunday afternoon at the 2900 block of W. 22th Street.

YPD arrived to the scene to assist the Yuma Fire Department.

The child was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Further investigation led to the arrest of both parents who are charged with 1st Degree Murder.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.