Questions loom as YUHSD prepares for in-person classes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) is getting ready to welcome some students back to the classroom for a mix of online and in-person learning on Monday, September 14, but they must sign a COVID-19 waiver.

The waiver or assumption of risk form, posted on the YUHSD website and also available to all parents, states that while, "YUHSD has put in place protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the District cannot guarantee that your child will not become infected with COVID-19."

On the YUHSD webpage, there are safety procedures for visiting the campus; however, there not a direct plan on what precautions will be taken for students and staff upon arrival for in-person learning.

The waiver also describes COVID-19 as extremely contagious and believed to be spread mainly from person-to-person contact.

The plan Monday is to welcome students who chose to return to in-person learning with a last name that starts between the letters A-L. These students will attend each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Students with last names that start with the letters M-Z are set to attend Thursday and Fridays.

Class would be in session for in-person learning from 7:45am - 12:45pm. Giving each class period 45-minutes of learning time, and six minutes of passing between classes.

All students will have access to their teachers from 1:15pm to 3pm everyday for questions or assistance on anything.

When students that chose in-person instruction are not on campus, they will be working on assignments independently online.

Parents are also still being given the option for their students to continue remote learning everyday, if they choose not to return back to in-person learning. Students that fall in this group will meet with teachers virtually only on Wednesdays.

News 11 has reached out to YUHSD with questions requiring what protocols students and teachers are going to have to follow when returning to in-person learning. So far we know that students and teachers will be wearing face coverings, and teachers will have a six-feet distance teaching zone.

Eric Patten, Chief Communications Officer for the Yuma Union High School District, responded saying the district will not be doing any interviews on the subject. We have reached out with questions, and also asked when the school will be doing any on-camera interviews, even asking to speak to the school superintendent, but we are waiting to hear back.

