U.S. House of Representatives – California, 51st District: Juan Hidalgo
“'Good fences make good neighbors.' This is NOT a racial issue, as some may think. It’s a national security and public safety issue…at this time, our border allows terrorists, criminals, and drugs to enter the United States."-Juan Hildalgo, Candidate for U.S. Senate - California
Personal Information:
- Born: San Diego, California
- Wife - Fran
- 3 children
- City of residence: San Diego
Political Party:
- Repubican
Education:
- A.A. - General Studies - Central Texas College
- B.S. - Criminal Justice - Park University
Occupation:
- United States Marine Corps (retired)
Relevant experience:
- 1984-2005 - U.S. Marine Corps
Campaign website:
Additional biographical notes:
- Served as a Sergeant Major for the Joint Task Force of Guantanamo Bay
- Holds a blackbelt from the USMC Martial Arts Program
