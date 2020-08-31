Skip to Content
U.S. House of Representatives – California, 51st District: Juan Hidalgo

juan hidalgo

“'Good fences make good neighbors.' This is NOT a racial issue, as some may think. It’s a national security and public safety issue…at this time, our border allows terrorists, criminals, and drugs to enter the United States."

-Juan Hildalgo, Candidate for U.S. Senate - California

Personal Information:

  • Born: San Diego, California
  • Wife - Fran
  • 3 children
  • City of residence: San Diego

Political Party:

  • Repubican

Education:

  • A.A. - General Studies - Central Texas College
  • B.S. - Criminal Justice - Park University

Occupation:

  • United States Marine Corps (retired)

Relevant experience:

  • 1984-2005 - U.S. Marine Corps

Campaign website:

Additional biographical notes:

  • Served as a Sergeant Major for the Joint Task Force of Guantanamo Bay
  • Holds a blackbelt from the USMC Martial Arts Program
Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

