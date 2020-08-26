Apartment fire in Yuma displaces more than 10 people from five units

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-An apartment fire early Wednesday morning displaces more than ten people from their homes.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross sent volunteers to the scene of the fire to assist those affected.

Red Cross says the apartment fire happened near S. 5th Ave and W. 10th St.

It says five units were affected, and between 10–15 people were removed from their apartment due to power and gas being turned off.

The volunteers will assess the needs of all displaced and provide emergency assistance following COVID-19 precautions.

The Red Cross say you for safety reasons, you should always be: