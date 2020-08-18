Skip to Content
Garcia on the upcoming election

Eduardo_Garcia

Sitting assemblyman discusses re-election chances

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia representing California's 56th district will discuss the upcoming election and voting during this pandemic.

Garcia is a Democrat who was first elected to the Coachella city council in November 2004. In 2006, at the age of 29, he became Coachella's first elected mayor.

Garcia will also be on the ballot this November.

This election will be historic for several reasons, one being it is occuring during a global pandemic. Secondly, Senator Kamala Harris is the first woman of color to ever be a vice president candidate.

On the evening edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will be speaking to Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia about this coming election.

Imperial County / Local Elections

Gianella Ghiglino

Gianella Ghiglino

