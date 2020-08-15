Apartment fire displaces over 40 residents

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Red Cross responded to a fire at the Camelot Apartments in Yuma Sunday that displaced about 48 people.

The apartments are located near Ave B and 12th Street.

12 units were said to be affected, that displaced approximately 48 people.

Red Cross in Yuma says it was notified of the fire by the Yuma Fire Department.

Red Cross officials say Disaster Action Team volunteers will be assessing the damages and providing the emergency needs of those affected.

No information on how the fire started has been released.

