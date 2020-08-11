Judge sets bail for murder suspect at $1,000,000

News

Gabriel Aragon accused of killing a man at a Yuma gas station in March of 2019

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma county judge has ordered a murder suspect held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bail.

20-year-old Gabriel A. Aragon faced the judge Monday after police arrested him Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting at a local gas station.

Aragon faces multiple felony charges including murder and burglary.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for the Aragon's arrest on August 5. They also issued similar warrants for 29-year-old Anthony Joseph Guillen, who's also accused of murder and burglary.

Guillen is currently serving prison time for an unrelated crime. Eventually, he will be transferred to the Yuma County Detention Center to can face his latest charges.

Aragon will return to court on September 10.