YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Two men are in custody; the police may have caught a third suspect after a vehicle pursuit ends in a vehicle collision into the canal Thursday morning.

The Yuma Police Department is at the scene on Arizona Avenue south of 32nd Street, assisting the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Use caution and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

