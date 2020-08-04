Skip to Content
Local teen starts petition to open drive-in movie theatre in Imperial

Motor-Vu Twin Drive-In Screen 1, Imperial, CA.
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The concept of a drive-In has come back in style and is now a popular pandemic activity.

What makes drive-ins perfect for the times is how it allows social distancing while still feeling like you’re getting out of the house.

A local teen has made it her mission to bring the joy of a drive-in back to El Centro. She started a petition, and it now boasts over 3 thousand signatures.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the teen on her purpose of bringing back an old school classic, the drive-in theater.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

