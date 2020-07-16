Mexicali mayor receives key to the city of Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Mayor of Mexicali Pilar Ávila Olmeda receives the key for the City of Calexico.

Mexicali and Calexico will continue to work together to address the problems that impact the border region.

Courtesy of Calexico City Hall

The Mexicali government says Olmeda received the keys from Calexico City's Mayor Rosie Arreola-Fernandez on Wednesday. After receiving the keys, Olmeda said, "Historically, you cannot understand Mexicali, without Calexico, or Calexico without Mexicali, beyond the brotherhood diplomatic there is, we are a single region, along with the Imperial Valley, we have affection and stories that unite us.”

Olmeda says without a doubt, over the years both communities have reached out to each other, in addition to sharing the same interests, values, economy, customs, and traditions.

City of Calexico Pro Tem Morris Reisen, Mayor of Mexicali Pilar Ávila Olmeda, and Mayor of Calexico Rosie Arreola-Fernandez

The mayor of Mexicali says now more than ever they unit together to combat COVID-19.

Olmeda thanked the cooperation of the Calexico government to establish the necessary measures to help reduce the risks posed by this pandemic, emphasizing that this is not the time to let down our guard.

Finally, the Mayor of Mexicali reiterated her commitment to continue working together, to establish actions that benefit the two cities.