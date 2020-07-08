Elderly woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-An elderly woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it responded to the 1100 block of West 24th Street in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

When police arrived at the scene, it says the woman was crossing the roadway outside a crosswalk and was struck by a 2009 Pontiac G6 sedan traveling westbound on 24th Street.

The woman was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 1100 Block of W. 24th Street is closed to all east and westbound traffic until the investigation is completed.

Use caution and avoid the area. YPD says alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

Anyone who has information on this accident is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police non-emergency number.