White House coronavirus task force provides update on national response

Vice-President Pence to lead first briefing in nearly 2-months

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The White House is scheduled to hold its first briefing on the national response to the coronavirus in nearly two-months.

Vice-President Mike Pence will lead Friday morning's briefing. It comes on the same day the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000.

The resurgence has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopenings of their states. While the increase is believed to reflect, in part, greatly expanded testing, experts say there is ample evidence the virus is making a comeback, including rising deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country. Arizona, Texas, Florida and Alabama have gotten hit hard.

