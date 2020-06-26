Drive-by retirement celebration for Dr. Cannell

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-One last honk, beep and cheer for Dr. Cannell's retirement drive-by celebration.

Everyone is invited to a special drive-by celebration for longtime pediatrician Dr. Robert Cannell on Friday, June 26, at 3:45 p.m. The celebration will be taking place at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot for vehicle staging.

The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says Dr. Cannell has been serving the community for 50 years.

Following vehicle staging, a lead vehicle will guide the procession to the YRMC Administration Building where Dr. Cannell will be waiting to enjoy the celebration.

YRMC staff will be available to collect notes of well wishes and gifts for Dr. Cannell.