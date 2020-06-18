YCAT to require riders to wear face coverings June 22

News

YCAT says if you do not have a face covering, you will not be allowed to board

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Starting June 22, passengers using the Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) will be required to wear face coverings.

Not only is the face-covering mandatory if you are riding the bus, but also when entering their facility located at 2715 E. 14th St.

Who should wear:

-People older than 2 years of age in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.



Who Should not wear:

· Children under age 2

· Anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise.

unable to remove the mask without assistance.

YCAT continues to sanitize the buses and bus shelters daily to protect the community and their employees.