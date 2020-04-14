Yuma man facing charges after alleged stabbing, victim in serious condition

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A 70-year-old is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man Monday evening.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) say they responded to an aggravated assault call at the block of 2000 Block of W. 8th Street Monday evening and found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, 70-year-old Jeffrey Schmidt was found after a short standoff and was arrested, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

YPD says Schmidt is being charged with Attempted 1st degree murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.