YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is on the scene, early Tuesday morning after reports of shots fired.

YPD says they received a call at around 2 a.m. of there being shots fired off of 3rd Street and 9th Ave.

Currently, 3rd Street is blocked off from 8th Ave to 10th Ave by police.

This is currently an open investigation.

This is a developing story.

