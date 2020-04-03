Volunteers sew masks for health workers

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Volunteers at the Assistance League of Yuma are coming together by sewing N95 respiratory mask covers to support local healthcare and emergency workers.

In light of coronavirus concerns, the organization challenged its members to remain safe and well, protecting their volunteer members and limit public contacts as much as possible.













Yuma Regional Medical Center provided a list of needed supplies including N-95 mask covers.

The mask covers enable the healthcare worker to use the N-95 respirators for up to three days.

Volunteer members are participating by: