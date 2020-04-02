Imperial County Border Barrier Project extended due to coronavirus

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The Imperial County Barrier Project in Imperial is extended to Friday, May 15.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they are extending the deadline due to coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a challenging situation for stakeholders and the public to share key feedback and insights. However, it is being extended to allow the public more time to provide feedback to CBP.

Reports said given the current schedules for some projects, the comment period may extend into pre-construction activities and border wall construction.

According to CBP, all comments received will continue to be taken into consideration and will be used in CBP’s evaluation of environmental and cultural impacts to identify measures that avoid or minimize impacts to the greatest extent possible throughout the duration of each project.

In Imperial County, there will be approximately 11 miles of new steel bollard fencing.

The project also includes the installation of a linear ground detection system, road construction or refurbishment, and the installation of lighting, which will be supported by grid power and include embedded cameras.

The design of the new steel bollard fencing will include 30-foot steel bollards that are approximately 6” x 6” in diameter.