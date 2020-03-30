Yuma County advocates new hashtags to stop the spread of coronavirus

News

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is trying to start a movement with two new hashtags, and reminding the public why it's important to social distance during the coronavirus outbreak.

Every day different leaders from positions around Yuma County call in for an update on the coronavirus.

In today's meeting, some of the things that were discussed were a push for a new movement hoping to take off by the use of hashtags, #StopCOVID19Yuma, and #YumanKindness .

The hashtags want to push who are YOU staying home for, in a time where people are being asked to avoid going outside to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

