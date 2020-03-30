CUSD says two employees may have positive for coronavirus

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Calexico Unified School District (CUSH) said two employees may have tested positive for the coronavirus.

CUSD made the announcement on their website Sunday, stating their primary goal is to keep the public informed of current outbreaks in the community.

According to CUSD, both individuals have sought treatment and are isolated under the 'Stay-at-Home' Executive Order for Calif.

CUSD's statement said the employees had no contact with CUSD students and have notified staff members who may have had contact with these individuals.

