Yuma barber shop robbed of $2,500 in tools

News

Early morning thief entered through narrow window

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local barber shop was robbed early Saturday morning, and owners are left looking for answers.

New Era Barberz say a thief broke-into the shop through the bathroom window, leaving only a footprint.

About $2,500 worth of barber tools were stolen, and the thief is yet-to-be-found.

“We found out in the morning, like around seven in the morning, but this happened at around 2:40 [a.m.]," said co-owner Christian Renteria.

"I got a call from one of the barber that came in earlier. So we found out that this guy broke in through the bathroom window. He literally just took like random barber stuff." he continued.

He says this is the first incident like this they’ve experienced, and security measures are currently being strengthened at the shop.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department.