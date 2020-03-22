Governor Ducey launches 2-1-1 coronavirus hotline

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey today announced the launch of a new statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline.

Funded by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the number to call is 2-1-1.

When dialed, the Arizona Crisis Response Network offers a gateway to field questions and concerns regarding the virus.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19 in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy,” Governor Doug Ducey

The hotline can be accessed by both English and Spanish speakers.

The following is important information available by calling 2-1-1:

How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread,

Testing information for COVID-19,

What populations are at higher risk from the COVID-19,

What to do if an individual gets sick,

COVID-19 and animals,

And a list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.

The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona.

