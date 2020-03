News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The San Luis Port of Entry will be closed today for southbound traffic (for those traveling to Mexico).

The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) said the closure will start at 9 a.m.

SLPD said it will be closed due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection training purposes.

San Luis will reopen later on today