No one injured after RV catches home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Two people evacuate safely after their motorhome caught fire.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said a fire was reported at the Palms RV Resort early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were quickly able to knock the fire down and extinguish the fire.

YFD believes the fire originated in the area of the refrigerator.

The damage was limited to the middle section of the RV surrounding the refrigerator.

YFD said since space and exits can be limited, RVers need to pay particular attention to their alternate escape routes.