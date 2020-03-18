Skip to Content
USCPB to temporarily closes Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers

New applications delayed until after May 1, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will temporarily suspend operations at its Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers nationwide beginning March 19, 2020 due to the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak. The centers will remain closed through May 1, 2020, and may stay shuttered longer.

The closure affects all Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST enrollment centers. Global Entry mobile enrollment events will also be cancelled until further notice.

Conditionally-approved applicants who need the services of an enrollment center will have to reschedule any appointments until after May 1. Applicants are encouraged to monitor their email and their Trusted Traveler accounts for updates. USCBP hope to resume interviews as soon as possible.

CBP's Enrollment on Arrival program will remain operational. Participants can complete their enrollment when arriving from international flights at any of 60 airports nationwide.

