U.S. will close the border with Canada to all but ‘non-essential’ travel due to coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY)- The United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close its borders to "non-essential" traffic due to coronavirus.

President Donald Trump confirmed the news in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The news comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was closing the country's border to noncitizens, on Monday, but American citizens had been exempt from the restriction.

According to USA Today, rumors of closing the borders had been circling for days that the spread of coronavirus closed the U.S. border with Canada, Kris Grogan, spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Friday evening.

Grogan said those rumors were false in a press release Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump did not get into specifics about the new Canada restrictions, but there is a growing list of other countries' citizens who are unable to enter the U.S. at this time.

Reports said all foreign nationals from China, Iran, and certain European countries are barred from entering the United States.

U.S. citizens are allowed to return home but must fly into 13 designated airports and undergo "enhanced entry screening."

