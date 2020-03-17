Skip to Content
today at 4:41 pm
California Governor provides coronavirus update

Update follows meeting with hospital leaders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the state's response to the coronavirus.

The update follows a telemeeting with hospital leaders on the status of the state's hospital capacity. Some of those hospital leaders are joining Governor Newsom for his briefing.

