California Governor provides coronavirus update
Update follows meeting with hospital leaders
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the state's response to the coronavirus.
The update follows a telemeeting with hospital leaders on the status of the state's hospital capacity. Some of those hospital leaders are joining Governor Newsom for his briefing.
LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom provides a #COVID19 update with hospital leaders as health care systems work quickly to build out more hospital capacity. https://t.co/QbLsLQ5y2Q— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 17, 2020
