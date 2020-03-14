BREAKING NEWS: City and county leaders call press conference

News

Top leadership comes together to form united from against the coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders from around Yuma County will come together late Saturday afternoon to discuss plans for combatting the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Doug Nicholls, of Yuma, Mayor Jerry Anaya, of Somerton, and Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, of San Luis will join Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes, and Yuma's police and fire chiefs for a 4:30 p.m. MST/PST press conference.

KYMA.com will carry the entire press conference on livestream.

Also look for coverage of the announcement on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m. MST/PST.