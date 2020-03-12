MCAS Yuma 2020 Airshow show canceled over coronavirus concerns

News

MCAS Yuma said the show is canceled for the safety of the public

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- MCAS Yuma 2020 Airshow is closed to the public unless you've purchased tickets.

MCAS Yuma says they are taking precautions based on the recent updates concerning the coronavirus.

The Commanding Officer of MCAS Yuma, Colonel Suggs, has made the determination in the best interest of the community.

If you have purchased tickets to the grandstands, parking passes, chalets, VIP passes, or a holder of a Common Access Card, you can still attend the show.

If you are still planning to attend, MCAS Yuma wants the public to know they will have hand washing stations accessible to guests.

KYMA and 13 On Your Side will be attending the Air Show, so be sure to tune in for full coverage on the event.