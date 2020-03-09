US begins to withdraw some troops from Afghanistan

National-World

The US has begun withdrawing some troops from Afghanistan, part of the initial drawdown to 8,600, a US official confirms to CNN.

The move is part of the historic agreement signed between the US and Taliban late last month that sets into motion the potential for a full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The US has 135 days from the signing of the agreement with the Taliban to go from the current total of 12,000 to 13,000 US troops currently in the country to the lower figure.

If the Taliban meet the conditions of the agreement, the remaining US troops are supposed to depart the country within 14 months.

The Associated Press first reported the drawdown had begun.

This story is breaking and will be updated.