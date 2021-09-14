Central American parents can now apply to bring kids to U.S.

national-world

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Biden Administration is bringing back and expanding the Central American Minors program, allowing at-risk children to come to the United States.

The move allows parents from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to take part in this and apply to move those at-risk children to the states.

An Administration official says tens of thousands could be eligible including parents or guardians who are in the U.S. legally and those whose asylum applications are pending.

The CAM program originated with the Obama Administration and was then shut down during the Trump Administration.

Critics of the program say it moves too slowly, especially in cases where children are attempting to flee from dangerous situations.

The announcement of the CAM program's expansion also comes at a time when a record-setting number of unaccompanied minors were arrested at the border between the U.S. and Mexico from last October through July of this year.