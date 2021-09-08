530,000 homes and businesses still without power after Hurricane Ida

national-world

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana are still without power 20 days after Hurricane Ida crashed into the coast.

According to Entergy, more than 290,000 people remain in the dark as of Wednesday morning and that includes Jefferson Parish, where people are struggling to survive without food, water and electricity.

Families are scrambling as they wade through floodwaters in search of supplies and while they makes ends meet, they're holding onto hope in a fight to rebuild.

"I can't take it. I've been through enough. No help from nobody," said resident Michael Perrin. "I got my daughter helping me, and I had to pick up a guy to patch the roof... That's the best as we could do. I mean everybody is distraught down here. They need help."

The State Public Service Commission said Tuesday that 98% of utility customers in the five hardest-hit parishes remain without power.

In contrast, nearly all power has been restored in the Capital City of Baton Rouge and 75% of homes and businesses in New Orleans have power again.