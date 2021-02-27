Weekend World View

national-world

How are other nations getting along during the pandemic?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some countries are on point when it comes to following guidelines and importing vaccines.

Their strict adherence to regulations produces a ghost-town effect in municipalities normally bustling with intercity activity. The French Mediterranean city of Nice went on lockdown Saturday as part of weekend measures imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://youtu.be/AH1Rvt_c5Yw

Sao Paulo, Brazil began newer statewide curfews in response to record-setting increases of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

https://youtu.be/gzku4lpIkBg

Though ordinances where established to deter such behavior, the processing of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border has in fact expanded to a third border crossing. Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program devised to curb immigration is now being reversed by President Biden.

https://youtu.be/lf-iZnHyeFc

Of the 25,000 current asylum seekers with open cases, most must still spend anywhere from weeks to months waiting. Mexico also received 800,000 additional doses of Sinovac vaccine from China in preparation against COVID-19.

https://youtu.be/7LMNYZAKmBk

Hong Kong struck numerous deals to purchase 22.5 million doses of vaccines from Sinova, Astrazeneca and Fosun Pharma. A plane arrived Saturday delivering the aforementioned shots developed by Pfizer-Biontech.